'Medical miracle' Maidenhead bubble baby 10 years on

Ten years on, a Maidenhead ‘bubble baby’ with a very rare genetic condition is ‘happy and healthy’ – thanks to radical gene therapy that has gone on to save 60 lives worldwide.

Nina Warnell, now 10, was just hours from death after being born without an immune system in 2012. She is now living in Poland near the Ukrainian border - and her family is striving to help the refugees flooding in.

When she was born, Nina had severe combined immune deficiency (SCID) syndrome, better known as ‘bubble baby syndrome’. Most children with this do not live longer than a year.

Her life hung in the balance as she deteriorated, aged just 12 weeks old, in a hospital in Krakow, Poland.

She was brought to the UK and received treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital, needing bone marrow extraction and chemotherapy.

Nina undertook an experimental gene therapy – radical enzyme and immunoglobin treatment, which replicated the genes she is missing and put them back in her body over a number of years.

“She’s a medical miracle,” said her father, Graeme Warnell. “She had less than a 12 per cent chance of surviving.

“She took to [the treatment] in a way the hospital couldn’t imagine and has made – as far as we know – a full recovery,” said Graeme.

Nina today (front) with mother Aga and sister Mia (back)

Nina’s journey has so far helped to cure 60 other children across the world. The family continues to fundraise, using Nina’s story, and has helped raise more than £1million this way.

She is left with some partial deafness and two years of catching up to do at school – but is otherwise a happy and healthy 10-year-old, Graeme says.

“She can play outside – we don’t have to worry about her anymore,” said Graeme. “COVID was a worry because we didn’t know what would happen. Every year she comes back to Great Ormond Street to get her blood checked. For two years, we weren’t able to.”

They are hoping to be able to visit the hospital soon. So far, all seems to be well.

“She’s a total character, so full of love and life. It’s absolutely incredible,” said Graeme.

“For ages she couldn’t go anywhere near animals because everyone was afraid what might happen – now she’s a total animal-lover.”