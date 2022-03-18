Old Maidonian in Poland opens home for Ukrainian refugees

A former Maidonian living four hours from the Ukrainian border in Poland is among those who has opened up his home to refugees to help with the crisis.

Graeme Warnell – who grew up in Braywick Road – now lives in Krakow with his wife Aga and two of his daughters - Mia and Nina, a 'medical miracle' bubble baby whose story the Advertiser followed closely 10 years ago.

They have opened their home to accommodate four Ukrainian people in need at a time.

Graeme’s 10-year-old daughter Nina gave up her bedroom to make room for people needing to stay. About 10 days ago, the family received Elena Linnyk and her two-year old son Max.

“They were exhausted, they had been on the bus for two-and-a-half days,” said Graeme. “They had one small, battered suitcase and a rucksack, and that’s all.”

Graeme and his family sorted Elena and Max out with pens and paper, some toys, a new suitcase and 100 Euros to help them continue their journey onward to Rostock, Germany.

Max and other children have shown a remarkable resilience to adapt, open up, relax and play, in their new environment, Graeme says.

“Max was able to play with my daughters like a normal child should be able to play,” he said.

“When it was time for them to continue their journey, Max was crying, he did not want to leave another home again.”

The family are now waiting for their next refugees, an 80-year-old grandmother, her daughter and granddaughter, who are trying to get away from Lutsk.

If they are unable to get on a transport, Graeme will drive to the border and collect them.

“We’re providing a home where they can come, relax and plan their next steps,” he said.

They are now clearing out another room to help more families – but it has been tricky to help, because of the size of families compared to living space in Krakow, which is mainly made up of small apartment blocks.

Often there are three generations in one family, who don’t want to be separated.

“The old people don’t want to leave and the young people don’t want to leave their parents,” said Graeme.

To help, he has set up a fundraising page for donations, which has already collected thousands of pounds.

“We’ve raised £5,000 in two weeks. People have been fantastic. The Old Maidonians and Desborough Society gave us £600,” said Graeme.

“We’re now trying to help people with all the associated paperwork if they want to go to the UK. We’re also taking food to 40 families staying in the local football stadium.

“We’ve got people trying to home cats and dogs – everything you can imagine. The whole community is pulling together, it’s amazing to see.”

More help is on-hand for 150 orphans currently living in a room at Krakow train station.

Long term, Graeme and his family want to support people from Ukraine who have no relatives or friends abroad, by helping them to rent longer term accommodation in Poland.

They have also helped with some more unpredictable problems, such as a young man with severe autism who relied on his keyboard for his sense of safety and comfort. He had to leave it behind when fleeing Ukraine.

“He only finds peace and comfort playing music. I have got a keyboard so now he can get some normality back,” said Graeme.

Part of Graeme’s motivation for helping is his experience with his once chronically ill daughter, Nina.

“When Nina was dying in the hospital in Poland, it was the help of other people – friends, family and complete strangers – that saw us through that.

“We know what it was like to feel helpless. That sense of separation, when you don’t have time to explain to your children [what’s happening] – that’s what’s going on for millions of people.

“There was a happy ending for Nina and we’re hoping that will be the case for these people, too.”

Graeme’s home is also open to drivers bringing over essential supplies, who may not realise how gruelling the drive is from London to Krakow – about 20 hours.

The family have posted their address on Facebook and LinkedIn so drivers can rest, have a shower and a meal before the long trip back.

In terms of how others in the UK can help, Graeme recommends monetary donations at this point, rather than product donations, as money will spread further in the Polish economy.

He hopes the Government will embrace Ukrainian refugees in time, once it has a careful plan in place.

“The UK Government has come into some stick, but Poland shows if you don’t plan for this, you have chaos,” he said.

Visit the fundraising page at gogetfunding.com/hands-on-help-ukraine