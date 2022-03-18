Winners chosen for borough's first Young Environmentalist Competition

Winners were chosen for the borough’s first Young Environmentalist Competition for primary schools this week.

The competition, which was organised by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames was open to entries from all primary schools in the Royal Borough.

It looked to encourage youngsters to engage with the environment and address serious problems, with the objective of motivating them to investigate, explore, research and take on an environmental sustainability project following the theme of climate change/carbon reduction.

Children aged between eight and 11 worked either on their own or in groups on projects exploring the current and ‘likely future evidence’ of climate change, or offering solutions on ways to reduce carbon emissions.

On Monday, a celebratory and awards ceremony was held via Zoom, featuring the Mayor, Cllr John Story, and the president of Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club.

Isla Hunter, 8, from Courthouse Junior School came out on top as the winner of the individual age category with her diagram featuring a carbon cycle and illustrations.

Courthouse Junior School pupils Ellie Franzen, Ethan Ethan and Isla Hunter, all aged eight, won the group age category, with their project creating wildflower seed bombs to plant wildflower meadows on the outskirts of their playing fields at school.

All competition entrants received a certificate of participation and the school winners were given certificates and a £200 prize to be allocated to be used towards funding any school initiatives for environmental sustainability.