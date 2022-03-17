Family share hopes for Maidenhead youngster, 3, following ninth brain operation

The family of a three-year-old from Maidenhead with cerebral palsy who has already undergone nine operations are hoping there are ‘not many more to come’.

And they have praised the incredible help from their support worker from the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity which has made a huge difference to their lives.

James Faulkner-Clarke was born 12 weeks premature and at three days old suffered a bleed on the brain which caused a host of conditions, including cerebral palsy, development delay, visual impairment, and fluid on the brain.

The youngster has a rare fourth trapped ventricle in his brain which his neuro team has treated twice this year.

Since 2019, James’ parents Danielle Faulkner and Chris Clarke, have been helped by family support worker Ema Harker from Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which supports youngsters with life-threatening or terminal illness.

Danielle said: “Our world stopped when James was born as we weren’t expecting a child with such complex needs.

“He was born 12 weeks premature and weighed just 1lb 4oz. At three days old James had a bleed on his brain which has caused cerebral palsy and many other conditions.

“James has already had a total of nine brain operations in his life, we hope that there are not many more to come.”

She added: “It has been incredibly hard for us as parents, but it has also been very difficult for our eldest daughter, Bella, who was struggling to understand why we needed to be in hospital all the time with James.

“The support from our family support worker Ema has been incredible and made our life easier. She provides play sessions for James and Bella, helping them to have fun.

“For Bella, monthly sessions have given her focused one-to-one time which is crucial because she has autism and finds it hard to build relationships with people. Ema has made Bella feel special and has been amazing at boosting her confidence and social skills.”

Ema has also helped to boost the overall quality of life for the family by providing emotional support for Danielle who was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from the trauma of the birth of James and his health conditions.

Ema focused on building Danielle’s confidence in looking after the three-year-old and giving herself more time to emotionally heal.

James recently underwent surgery after a cyst was found on his brain.

Danielle and Chris were supported by Ema who took them to the hospital and provided them with support throughout their hospital stay.

The operation went well, and James came home five days later.

The charity has announced the opening of a new service in Reading and is recruiting for its care team.

Zillah Bingley, Rainbow Trust chief executive, said: “We look forward to establishing our team in Reading over the coming months and working alongside the existing palliative organisations in the area. Together we can ensure that families of children, like James Faulkner-Clarke, receive the emotional and practical support they require.”

For more information about the charity visit www.rainbowtrust.org.uk