Maidenhead charity launches 'Platinum Awards' cash scheme

12:19PM, Thursday 17 March 2022
Paul Baker from Marlow Wheels for All (right), Rosie Ellis from Maidenhead Cycle Hub, and Maidenhead Lions Graham Rogers and Robin Butler.
The Lions Club of Maidenhead has launched a ‘Platinum Awards’ scheme to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.
There are 70 awards, of up to £250 each, available for charities and non-charitable groups in the SL6 postcode area.
Youth or sports group, community halls, drama clubs, school PTAs, or clubs for the elderly are some examples of organisations which could benefit from cash.
More than 30 applications have been received so far, including Maidenhead Stroke Club and Wild Cookham.
Another recipient was Marlow Wheels for All, which asked for an award to buy an adult tricycle from another charity, Maidenhead Cycle Hub.
The Lions Club went along as the trike was handed over last week.
Application forms are available from platinum@maidenheadlions.org.uk or by calling 0345 8335793 and should be returned to Maidenhead Lions Club before Monday, June 6.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Road closures are in place on three roads around Maidenhead.
Tributes have been paid to an ‘amazing boyfriend’ and ‘loving father’ from Slough who died after losing control of his motorbike in Maidenhead on Saturday.
Police have launched a witness appeal after a motorcyclist died after colliding with a roundabout in Maidenhead this afternoon (Saturday).