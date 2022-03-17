Maidenhead charity launches 'Platinum Awards' cash scheme

The Lions Club of Maidenhead has launched a ‘Platinum Awards’ scheme to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

There are 70 awards, of up to £250 each, available for charities and non-charitable groups in the SL6 postcode area.

Youth or sports group, community halls, drama clubs, school PTAs, or clubs for the elderly are some examples of organisations which could benefit from cash.

More than 30 applications have been received so far, including Maidenhead Stroke Club and Wild Cookham.

Another recipient was Marlow Wheels for All, which asked for an award to buy an adult tricycle from another charity, Maidenhead Cycle Hub.

The Lions Club went along as the trike was handed over last week.

Application forms are available from platinum@maidenheadlions.org.uk or by calling 0345 8335793 and should be returned to Maidenhead Lions Club before Monday, June 6.