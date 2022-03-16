Maidenhead town centre footfall struggling after office-working drop

06:00PM, Wednesday 16 March 2022
Footfall in Maidenhead ‘continues to recover’ but is still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.
The number of visitors is set to be discussed at Maidenhead Town Forum this evening (Thursday).
In a report, Maidenhead’s town manager Robyn Bunyan highlights how weekday footfall was ‘heavily reliant’ on lunchtime office workers, which will account for some of the decline.
The majority of offices in the town centre are not back to full occupation levels, with many companies still encouraging home-working and flexible working policies.
It is estimated that around 40 per cent of office workers are still working remotely, either partly or in full.
As such, footfall in Maidenhead is still about 12 per cent down compared to pre-pandemic levels. This compares to about 18 per cent for the South-east in general.
During February, the monthly footfall report showed that the total number of visitors to Maidenhead was around 388,600.
There remain 51 empty units in Maidenhead, making a vacancy rate of 18 per cent.
Car park usage in Maidenhead is increasing but is still ‘significantly down’ on pre-pandemic levels.
Some larger events planned in Maidenhead for the Jubilee include:
People are also being encouraged to apply for street parties at rbwm.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/roads-and-pavements/queens-platinum-jubilee
