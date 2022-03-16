Thousands dive into books as Maidenhead's Big Read draws to a close

More than 2,000 people attended Maidenhead’s Big Read (MBR) as the festival of literacy came to a close last week.

Organisers held activities with schoolchildren throughout the week, while a special event took place in Maidenhead High Street over the March 5 weekend.

The festival opened with its patron, Dame Katherine Grainger, presenting two virtual storytelling sessions, reading from one of Sir Mo Farah’s books and hosting Q&A sessions.

Over the weekend, displays, presentations and storytelling focused on this year’s theme of ‘Oceans Alive’, with an inflatable life-size orca in the centre of Maidenhead library, the ‘Incredible Oceans Dome’ located in the amphitheatre and ‘Once Upon a Bus’ parked on the York Stream bridge with Arti and Matt Sharma-Grey as storytellers.

Families also enjoyed presentations and storytelling linked to ocean sustainability by Dr Russell Arnott, often as his alter ego, Pirate Rusty Cutlass.

Other supporting presenters included author and oceanographer Gloria Barnett, local children’s authors Fiona Barker, Leisa Stewart-Sharpe and Sarah L Jordan, and Maidenhead schoolteacher and author Eric Brutnall.

Jeanette Kemp, an ex-Librarian also led sessions on ‘how to encourage your child to read’.

The Mayor, Cllr John Story, was in attendance as well as the leader of the council, Cllr Andrew Johnson, and deputy leader Cllr Samantha Rayner.

Maidenhead’s Big Read returned to the classrooms on Monday, March 7, with a mixture of in-person and virtual sessions.

March 7 was Poetry Day, with AF Harrold, Simon Mole and Coral Rumble encouraging children to write their own poems and to appreciate how glorious and silly words can be.

The festival ended with a bang on March 10 with a visit from bestselling author Maz Evans to St Edmund Campion School.

Tessa Allanson, who co-ordinated all the school events for MBR, said: “It was such a delight to see how much all the children there enjoyed her visit.

“Whether they were keen readers or reluctant readers, they were all so excited to meet her, and we’re confident that they were inspired to read more of her books – and maybe even to aspire to follow in her footsteps and to become authors themselves.”

In total, 23 local primary schools took part, reaching more than 4,000 different children across the 10 days of the festival.

Stephan Stephan, chair of Maidenhead’s Big Read, said: “We found that having a mix of virtual and in-person sessions worked really well this time.

“Virtual sessions allowed several schools to participate at once, and also allowed authors from further afield to take part.

“Most notably, Will Rainey joined in all the way from Vietnam.

“Bestselling author and illustrator Nick Sharratt took part virtually for the second year.

“His ‘draw-alongs’ proved to be hugely popular with the children.”

Those interested in getting involved next year can contact MBR on www.maidenheads-big-read.org.uk