Free admission for Maidenhead United Women FC's final game of the season this weekend

Families across Maidenhead are being invited to join Maidenhead United Women FC for a charity day this weekend.

Sunday’s tie against Southampton Women’s FC is the last fixture of the season for the ladies’ team, who play in the Women’s National League.

To celebrate, the Magpies will be holding Women and Girls’ Day, combining the match itself with a range of opportunity for females to get a taster of football.

Entry is free for all, whilst donations will be accepted by The Dash (domestic abuse stops here) Charity.

Turnstiles open at midday, with a free goodie bag for the first 50 attendees to Sunday’s tie.

A number of half-hour taster sessions will also be held at the ground; from 12.15pm, an adult women’s walking football taster will be held.

From 1pm, a football skills session will take place for girls aged between eight and 12, whilst 13–16-year-olds will have their chance to practise their skills from 1.30pm until kick off at 2pm.

Neil Maskell, club secretary at Maidenhead United, said: “We are looking forward to Sunday when we invite everyone in the community to York Road.

“Women’s football is growing, and we have had a successful season.

“Everyone is welcome to watch the ladies this Sunday, so come along, watch your local team and take part in some activities for both the young and the young at heart.”

MUWFC manager, Ryan Taylor, said: “This is an occasion we are looking forward to, so we are keen to spread the word. It is a big one for us. We want to finish our home campaign off in front of a good crowd."

Dash representative, Bonita Line, said: “We are so grateful for the support of Maidenhead United FC; a huge thanks from us for choosing our charity as the beneficiary for such a fun event which champions women and girls.

“Support from our local community has been more important than ever over the past period; the pandemic has seen referrals to our services soar and we couldn’t do what we do without the generosity of our supporters and partners.”