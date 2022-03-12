Remember When: Terry Wogan became the Advertiser editor for a day

1977: Two crab apple trees were planted in the grounds of Furze Platt Infant School as part of its celebrations to mark the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

1977: Bray’s The Waterside Inn was named one of the country’s top 17 eateries and was awarded the Good Food Guide’s mortar and pestle symbol.

The Waterside owners Albert and Michel Roux had been in Bray for just three-and-a-half years and were in the process of a £30,000 refurbishment of the restaurant, which included doubling the size of the kitchens.

1982: Terry Wogan became editor of the Advertiser for the day...but was quite happy to hand the job back to Don Seal at the end of the day.

The star was recording a programme for a new Radio 4 series, The Day Job, in which he attempted to do the jobs of six other people – a newspaper editor, an airline steward, a bookie, a weather forecaster, an AA patrolman and a hotelier.

During his stay at the Advertiser, Terry learned about the jobs of editorial and works staff, and was sent on an assignment to interview the mayor.

1982: Feelings ran high and tempers became frayed as a crowd of more than 200 people argued and pleaded with British Rail for the retention of the level crossing barriers in Cookham.

British Rail was proposing to remove the barriers to create an open crossing, with a spokesman at a public meeting claiming the move would save about £10,000 a year.

But members of the crowd hit back, asking ‘what price can you put on a life?’

1982: Princess Anne paid a visit to Braywick to officially open the new WAMDSAD clubhouse.

The princess delighted onlookers by delaying her departure to chat informally to club members, while she also accepted a tiny bunch of flowers from Rebecca Hoy, aged 20 months.

1997: Red Nose Day fundraisers at a recruitment company took inspiration from St Trinians.

Janina Brockway, Sue Burris, Angela Roy, Elizabeth Harris and Cara Poyser donned boaters, stockings and suspenders to raise cash for Comic Relief.

They were all employees at Bucks and Berks Recruitment Agency.

1997: Duke of Edinburgh Award winners gathered at Furze Platt School to receive certificates from the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, Philip Wroughton.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Wroughton said: “In a world that seems to delight in telling us about the sins of young people, tonight has been a revelation about what they can achieve.”