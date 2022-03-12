Maidenhead mum sets up shopping site for eco children's clothes

A Maidenhead mum has set up a website to help parents locate organic and sustainable children’s clothes.

Lucy Todd, owner and founder of My Little Green Wardrobe, began on the project after learning about the environmental impact of fashion while working on the arts and entertainment desk at the BBC.

“I thought, I’m going to stop buying clothes that are hurting the planet. That was OK for me but now I have two children. It’s difficult – it took me a whole afternoon to find two products.”

Lucy found that ‘ethically made’ clothes turned out to be made of polyester and it was time-consuming to go through the product information as well as looking at the brand story.

She felt there was a need for pre-vetted brands for busy parents. My Little Green Wardrobe launched last June and now around 10 or 11 brands are on board.

Visit the site at mylittlegreenwardrobe.com