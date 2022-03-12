Burchetts Green Infants dress as mini scientists for Science Week

British Science Week went off with a bang at Burchetts Green Infants School with a day of dress-up on Monday.

The children were encouraged to dress up as scientific figures, based off of research they completed as part of their half term homework.

Famous figures were broad in scope, with miniature versions of Marie Curie, palaeontologist Mary Anning, DNA researcher Rosalind Franklin, physician Edward Jenner, Apple founder Steve Jobs, The Supervet and explorer Steve Backshall appearing alongside the expected Einsteins.

“We’re trying to get them to think outside the box and be different scientists in the field, not just people in white coats,” said headteacher Rob Harris.

The children then shared what they found out about their famous scientists.

“It’s really poignant for them to think about someone like Rosalind Franklin on International Women’s Day [Tuesday], whose work wasn’t recognised before she died,” said Rob.

Pupils also designed creatures that could live on Mars and made seed bombs during the week.

Parents working in science and technology subjects, including a GP, geologist and engineer also came in to talk about their work.

