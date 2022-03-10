Efforts ongoing to reunite Ukrainian boy with sister in Maidenhead

Efforts are ongoing to help a Ukrainian boy who has fled Kyiv reunite with his sister who lives in Maidenhead.

Victor Kolodii, 15, escaped Kyiv on Wednesday, March 2, having endured a week of shelling on his city by invading Russian forces.

Since then, he has been living in a foreign country, speaking a foreign language, in desperation to get to the UK.

Debra Junckers, from Maidenhead, has been assisting the family and told the Advertiser that Victor was ‘going to school as normal on his 15th birthday’, only three days before the Russians invaded Ukraine the following day.

“Last Wednesday, we managed to get him on a bus leaving Kyiv, which was supposed to leave at 10am,” said Debra.

“He literally had just a few hours to pack a bag, and his sister, quite rightly, told him to take a rucksack, his phone, some money and some batteries for his phone.”

Debra added that Victor had been in the same clothes since he left Kyiv towards Lviv in the west of the country.

“He had an eight-hour bus journey from Kyiv to Lviv,” Debra continued.

“With the help of some people in Lviv, he got off that bus at 2am, and then got on another bus at 4am to Warsaw.

“At the Polish border, [the border guards] just let them in, and gave them food and drink before the bus continued from the border to Warsaw which was another six-hour journey.

“Thank heavens his sister worked with a lady who lives in Warsaw, as they picked him up and took him home.”

When sister Natalia flew to Warsaw on Friday, she was expecting to be able to fly home with her brother that evening; however, as Victor did not have a visa, he was required to remain in Poland.

A working single mum, Natalia was unable to stay in Warsaw, but was able to attend the Visa Application Centre in Rzeszów – six hours away by bus – on Monday with Victor.

However, they were fortunate to be seen to, with the appointment-booking website not working, and the VAC unable to keep up with demand.

“On Sunday morning, Natalia made the decision to get a bus to the Visa Application Centre and that’s where they were on Monday.

“Natalia and Victor were number 20 on the list as they had been there from 6am in the morning standing in the snow.

“By 9.30am, there were 104 families, and as the day rolled on, there were more, and more, and more people coming in. There were two people doing the appointments.

“It’s just pandemonium, absolute pandemonium.”

Victor was able to complete his biometrics and his interview for the visa, and is now staying with his sister’s friend in Warsaw whilst his application is processed.

However, there will only be relief once Victor is in the UK, and even then, the horrors of the Russian atrocities will likely live with him for some time.

A Government spokesperson said: “Last week we announced a new sponsorship route which will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored to come to the UK.

“This is alongside our Ukraine Family Scheme, which has already seen thousands of people apply, as well as changes to visas so that people can stay in the UK safely.

“We are protecting appointments for Ukrainians at all our Visa Application Centres, with a 24/7 helpline in place and deployed additional staff across the EU to help speed up the process further.

“The routes we have put in place follow extensive engagement with Ukrainian partners.

"This is a rapidly moving and complex picture and as the situation develops we will continue to keep our support under constant review.”