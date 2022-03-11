Sponsoring Maidenhead Festival a 'win win' for businesses

Sponsoring the Maidenhead Festival is a ‘win win’ for businesses as the popular event prepares to make its Kidwells Park return this summer.

Suzy Kirkwood, of Kirkwood Estate Agents in High Street, said that the decision to sponsor has enabled her to support a key date on the Maidenhead calendar while helping to drum up more potential customers.

After two years of taking place online, Maidenhead Festival is set to return to the town centre park with a host of entertainment, music and food.

The event, which is free to enter, will be taking place across the weekend of Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 with top tribute acts headlining the weekend.

Saturday night will feature Tina Turner and Little Mix tribute bands, while on Sunday festival goers can rock along to Elton John’s hits and a Michael Bublé tribute band.

Sponsorship will enable businesses to have a voice and support the not-for-profit event.

There will also be the opportunity for coverage in the Advertiser and sponsor logos will be included in promotional material for the event.

All sponsors will be recognised on festival social media throughout the build-up to the weekend and be recognised throughout the two days. Sponsors already signed up include pharmaceutical company AbbVie, the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, The Shanly Foundation, Lions Club of Maidenhead, the Prince Philip Trust Fund, CelebrateNationalLottery25, Crauford Hale Group and Kirkwood Estate Agents.

Suzy said: “It is a great opportunity to promote a local business at such an entertaining event. I have been in Maidenhead all my life and I think it is wonderful.

“It is just saying that we are out there and it is good to do business with small independents. I am also doing it to say thank you.”

Lisa Hunter, festival chairman, added: “Supporting local entertainment has been challenging throughout this time and we are so pleased that many of the acts that applied for 2020 are still performing and able to join us this year. We can’t wait to welcome both the local acts and the residents back to Kidwells Park.”

Companies interested in sponsoring should call Lisa on 07876 341334 or email info@maidenheadfestival.org.uk