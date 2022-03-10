Public notices: Let's Rock the Moor applies for premises licence ahead of 2022 return

A premises licence for Let’s Rock the Moor, road closures across Maidenhead and a major development feature in this week’s public notices.

Premises

The organisers of Let’s Rock the Moor are hoping it will be third time lucky after the festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

COVID-19 forced a cancellation and a delay in the respective years, with Let’s Rock the Moor 2021 cancelled due to poor weather.

This year’s festival is set to take place on Saturday, May 21, and will feature headliners such as Wet Wet Wet, Nick Hayward, Go West and Tenpole Tudor.

Traffic

A number of roads across the town are set to be closed in the coming weeks.

From 3pm tomorrow (Friday), Crown Lane will be closed for its entirety until 6pm on Sunday, March 13.

This is to facilitate the removal of a large crane on a development adjacent to the road.

There is no alternative route available for this closure, and so customers seeking to use the Hines Meadow car park will need to enter via the A4.

On Monday, Milley Road will be closed from its junction with Halls Lane westward to outside Melba Cottages.

The order to close the road will be in force from 10.30am on Monday, March 14, until 4pm on Friday April 8.

The closure will only be in place on weekdays, allowing the road to remain open when work is not taking place on weekends.

A section of Furze Platt Road is also set to be closed overnight towards the end of the month.

With the road closed from 7pm to 6am from four nights beginning on Monday, March 28, traffic will be unable to proceed northbound along a section of Furze Platt Road 20 metres eastward from its junction with Cranbrook Drive.

Planning

An application for a major development has also been submitted to the Royal Borough.

A developer is seeking permission to add an additional storey and convert an office block in Belmont Place to 26 apartments.

It is not the first development on this site, after a separate application to create 18 flats at the site was rejected by the council in August last year.

To view the application, search 22/00373/FULL on https://rbwm.gov.uk/home/planning/find-planning-application

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.