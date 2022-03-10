Controversy over 5G phone mast put up outside Maidenhead school

The Royal Borough and a mobile operator have made reassurances over the safety of a 5G mast being put up opposite a Maidenhead school amid protests from parents this week.

Plans from Hutchison 3G UK Ltd (Three) have been approved to build the structure on a verge opposite St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Cookham Road.

Parents and the school have raised objections to the project, citing health concerns, but both Three and the council have said the mast complies with ‘global standards on health and safety’.

A protest was held outside the school on Wednesday morning, with contractors arriving shortly afterwards to install the mast.

St Mary’s parent governor John Meizoso took issue with the ‘vague’ wording of the planning application and claimed there has been ‘little research’ into the effects of radiation from masts on children.

But Three has defended the installation of the 15m mast, saying the rollout of 5G is ‘vital’, and dismissed health and safety concerns, saying ‘5G deployment is no different to any other mobile technology’.

The application was classified as a permitted development, meaning it does not have to go to a committee if conditions are met and approved by planning officers.

Mr Meizoso also claims that some parents were not fully aware of the application due to other distractions at the school when it was submitted in April 2021.

He added: “Given the emphasis placed on safeguarding in schools today, it seems incredible that the council have given permission for this mast to be placed 10 metres away from the learning place of over 300 children.”

In a statement, St Mary’s headteacher Rosemary Akehurst said that the school ‘strongly objects’ to the erection of the mast.

She added: “We are concerned with the long-term health implications and the safety of all our children, staff and the wider community.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat ward councillor Catherine del Campo (Furze Platt) said she ‘understands residents’ concerns about safety’, adding that the structure would look 'ugly' and have a negative impact on house prices in the area.

A Three spokeswoman said: “While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they need to be situated where people will be using the service.

“From a health and safety perspective, 5G deployment is no different to any other mobile technology. We actively work to ensure our network remains compliant with international guidelines.

“The 5G rollout complies with all global standards on health and safety which have been developed since the early 1990s.”

The UK’s communications regulator Ofcom has also said claims of 5G masts affecting people’s health are ‘completely unfounded’.

Councillor Phil Haseler (Con, Cox Green), the council’s new cabinet member for planning, said: “As the officer’s report makes clear, the applicant has confirmed that the proposal complies with international guidelines on health and safety.

“It also explains that the siting of this mast, in an area with existing street furniture and trees of similar heights, is considered to minimise its obtrusiveness, particularly as the general appearance and form of the mast would be visually similar to the existing lamp posts.

“The nearest residential properties to the application site are located in Sandringham Road. It is considered the siting of the mast would not result in a significant level of harm to the residential amenities of these properties.”

To view the application, search for reference 21/01199/TLDTT on the Royal Borough’s planning portal.