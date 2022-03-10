Maidenhead's 'phenomenal' effort to support Ukrainian refugees

A lorry packed with nappies, blankets and medical supplies is set to head to the Polish-Ukrainian border following a ‘phenomenal’ effort from the community in Maidenhead.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees are pouring into neighbouring Poland to escape the invading Russian forces.

Jolanta Pietrusinska, a parent at St Piran’s School, decided to launch an appeal to help after family from her hometown Tomaszow Lubelski, eastern Poland, told her how serious the refugee situation has become.

Newlands Drive resident Jolanta teamed up with fellow St Piran’s parent Hayley Mallalue to co-ordinate an appeal for donations.

This soon snowballed with more than £5,000 donated alongside piles of essential supplies including nappies, food and medical supplies.

Word of the appeal spread to ‘all corners of the town’ with residents in Laburnham Road, Boyn Hill, pitching in to help and the Maidenhead United Reformed Church providing a storage space for the ever-growing pile of donations.

Volunteer Sue Perkins at the Maidenhead United Reformed Church

Jolanta told the Advertiser: “My town back in Poland was very close to the border. I was talking to my family back there, my brother-in-law owns a restaurant and is preparing meals every day for those who are crossing the border.

“I knew there was loads of help needed because they are struggling with refugees and people are sleeping in schools.

“From my family and friends I know how bad it is and that’s how the idea came.”

A lorry full of essential supplies is set to head to the Polish border town later today (Thursday).

Jolanta added: “It’s just incredible. I’m so pleased I’m living in this community. I didn’t expect one per cent of these donations to happen.”

Maidenhead MP Theresa May visited Maidenhead’s United Reformed Church on Sunday to meet the tireless volunteers who have been busy sorting donations ahead of their delivery to Poland.

Reverend David Downing said: “The response has been just phenomenal, not only in the number of donations but where help has come from.

“It’s not over. The crisis is certainly ongoing and we’ve been overwhelmed by people saying ‘what do you want us to do next?’.

“The encouragement we’ve had so far is people want to actually do something.”

Boyn Hill resident Mike Peterson, who helped with the community-wide appeal, added: “We’ve always had a tradition in Laburnham Road of supporting good causes but this is a lot bigger than Laburnham Road now.

“This has spread across every corner of the town.”