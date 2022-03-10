Maidenhead women and youth celebrate International Women's Day

Schools, activists and political figures from Maidenhead celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday with discussions and creative projects this week.

Emma-Jane Taylor, a former Newlands Girls’ pupil, author and activist focused on tackling child sex abuse is talking at several events about her experiences and journey.

“At school I was labelled as a delinquent and [they] thought I wouldn’t amount to anything,” she said.

“As a woman in business, I stand for having your own voice, not being afraid to be seen, heard and respected.

“It’s about embracing you and understanding what that means – enjoying your life without fear and trepidation.

“International Women’s Day is a great day for women to reflect, and for society to appreciate.

“This isn’t about women being better considered, it is about women being seen, heard and respected.”

Emma was guest speaker on Tuesday for the Mayor of Henley’s IWD event and will speak again at the Parents and Children Together (PACT) charity IWD event on March 12.

Her poetry, including an International Women’s Day 2022 poem will be shared at the Cookham Media Hub event on March 17.

Some of the borough’s schools also celebrated the day, including Claires Court, which ran assemblies and events for both its male and female students.

The Junior Boys’ School pupils carried out research on famous inspiring women.

Leanne Kirby, head of juniors, said: “We talked about how women don’t have equality in some parts of the world – I was really wowed by their answers. They really understood what [IWD] stands for.”

Meanwhile the Year 6 Junior Girls were greeted with letters and photos from their fathers or grandfathers, about the girls’ achievements and what they mean to them.

“There were some tears, some laughter and some shock at some of the photos. I think they were surprised and really blown away,” said Leanne.

On Monday, MP Theresa May held an International Women's Day conversation livestream with Julia Gillard.

The conversation centred around Mrs May’s role as UK Prime Minister, and Julia Gillard’s experience as the first woman to lead Australia in 2010.

The pair discussed their experiences at the highest level of politics, the obstacles they faced, and what people can do to improve gender equality and women’s political representation.

The discussion was informed by insights from Kelly Beaver, the new chief executive of market research company Ipsos UK, the first woman to hold that role.

On Twitter, Mrs May said:

“[It was] great to talk to Julia Gillard about the challenges women face both online and in everyday attitudes. Her work at the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership alongside Kelly Ipsos shows we still have a lot to do and we must keep our feet on the accelerator.”