Volunteers relaunch Divorce Recovery Workshop course following break due to COVID-19 pandemic

Volunteers who support people through relationship breakdowns are celebrating charity Divorce Recovery Workshop’s (DRW) 30th birthday.

To mark the milestone, the team is relaunching the area’s Divorce Recovery Workshop course, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After discovering another divorce recovery workshop while on a trip to California in the early nineties, Maidenhead resident Andrew Ball, who had experienced a marriage breakdown after 11 years, decided to start the UK’s first workshop.

Andrew said: “I was blown away by the concept and resolved to create something similar in the UK.”

The DRW was started at Berkshire College of Agriculture, in Burchetts Green in 1992.

An article by the Advertiser at the time helped by attracting 33 people to the UK’s first course. Andrew also worked with others to create a national charity and start new groups across the UK.

He added: “I’m delighted at how DRW has continued to flourish and to help thousands affected by relationship breakdowns.”

Berkshire’s first course in two years takes place on the evenings of Friday, June 10 and Friday, June 17 and during the day on Saturday, June 11 and Saturday, June 18 AT Brookside Hall in Earley.

Call Seamus on 07887 800521, email reading@drw.org.uk or visit www.drw.org.uk