Margot from Maidenhead discusses 'very interesting' experience on The Chase

A 91-year-old from Cox Green impressed viewers as she became one of the oldest contestants to appear on TV gameshow The Chase last week.

Appearing on the show on her birthday, Margot Harris was the talk of Twitter as she took on The Vixen in a bid to win a share of the prize fund on Wednesday, March 2.

Margot earned £2,000 in her cash-builder round, surviving in an all-or-nothing question against one of the best quizzers in the country.

Unfortunately, despite her team’s best efforts to secure the £33,000 jackpot, the chaser caught the contestants with only three seconds to spare.

Despite the defeat, viewers on social media noted Margot’s positive attitude.

“We came here with nothing, and we’re going with nothing,” she quipped on the ITV game show.

Away from the screen, Margot is a key supporter of the Maidenhead Great Park campaign, having moved to Maidenhead 11 years ago.

She had moved from Sonning, after she previously appeared on Relocation, Relocation alongside her husband Henry, where the pair were one of the oldest couples to appear on the Channel 4 show.

Margot told the Advertiser that she first applied three years prior to her appearance, which was filmed on December 15.

“I always liked doing something that was interesting or different, and I haven’t changed,” said Margot.

“Throughout my life, I’ve always enjoyed little projects.

“It was very interesting [to appear on The Chase]; we were very fortunate as we had a brilliant first guy who had a fantastic score.

“The atmosphere’s good, and The Vixen [Jenny Ryan] is well-named.

“There were a couple of good people there, and they must have been absolutely gutted.

“I’ve seen them [The Chasers] suddenly get amnesia, and it seems harsh on the people may only go away with £2,000 but will feel such a sense of achievement.”

She added another contestant, Ria, got in touch after the show and both agreed that the highlight was the ‘fun of being on the show’.

Aside from her interest in the Maidenhead Great Park, Margot is a psychotherapist, whilst she also enjoys taking part in Zumba classes.

Born into a Jewish family, she has also written a book, Vintage 1930 - Still Here, detailing her experience of escaping Nazi Germany after Kristallnacht in November 1938 where Sturmabteilung (SA) paramilitary forces incited a riot against Jewish civilians and businesses.

Her father owned a menswear store, when a mob appeared outside the shop. With the family hiding upstairs, a neighbour alerted the mob that the family ‘did not live’ at the property.

Margot was able to escape to London, although her cousins and her grandfather would be taken into a concentration camp where innocent civilians were murdered by the fascist regime.

With many Ukrainians facing the prospect of leaving their homeland, Margot said residents who wish to help should donate ‘material things’ such as clothes to assist refugees, or dictionaries to help them learn English.

“I think you make people very welcome,” said Margot, “The children need to go to school as soon as possible, because they’re little sponges and they do pick up languages very quickly.

“We used to speak English to my parents, and they replied in German, but they picked up the words and so they ended up very quickly speaking English.”

Margot’s appearance on The Chase is available to view on ITV Hub.