Theresa May becomes patron of Maidenhead waterways group

Theresa May has agreed to become patron for the charitable group Friends of Maidenhead Waterways (FoMW).

With the help of the Royal Borough and major developers, the waterways project has since made ‘major progress’ said FoMW.

“In her role as our constituency MP she has closely followed and supported the waterway project from its inception,” said FoMW chairman Richard Davenport.

“We could not have a better champion to support FoMW in pursuing the continued evolution of the Maidenhead waterway into a key public amenity, for the enjoyment of all as the town continues to grow.”

Trustees and senior team members of FoMW met with Mrs May on Friday, February 25 to welcome her as the group’s new patron.

She was presented with a photobook about the project and was briefed on the latest progress.