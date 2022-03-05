Remember When: Castle Hill Roman villa rediscovered

1982: St Edmund Campion School was transformed into an old time music hall for a lively evening of singing and dancing.

There was off-the-cuff humour and individual vocal performances, along with a barbershop quartet.

1982: Legendary Southampton manager Lawrie McMenemy officially opened the new £640,000 Clubturf synthetic pitch at Bisham Abbey.

The FA Cup-winning Saints boss said: “It’s fantastic that anybody can turn up and play whenever they like irrespective of the weather.

“There is no excuse for not keeping fir and not training. If this pitch isn’t used to the full then it’s a mortal sin.”

1987: The Castle Hill Roman villa was rediscovered after baffling archaeologists for more than a century. The walls of the enigmatic monument were revealed for the first time since its discovery in 1886.

Plans of the villa, drawn up by Victorian excavator James Rutland, were never found and the ruin’s rediscovery and excavation followed 10 years of research by archaeologist Elias Kupfermann.

1992: Members of Maidenhead High Street Methodist Church Inters Club visited the Advertiser’s Bell Street premises to see how the newspaper is produced.

The visit included meeting paste up artist Len Brotherwood, who showed them how a page is prepared.

1997: A Paley Street real tennis player jetted home from Australia after being crowned world champion for the fourth time.

Penny Lumley regained the title of Ladies’ World Champion – which she won in 1989, 1991 and 1995 – at the four-week championships in Ballarat, Australia.

She had been playing at the Royal County of Berkshire Real Tennis Club in Holyport for about seven years.

1997: Maidenhead’s police officers showed off a new look as Thames Valley Police changed its uniforms.

The new white shirts replaced the previous blue uniforms – with the force packing of 246,800 old blue shirts for charity.

1997: A Maidenhead cub football team achieved a league and cup double.

Boyne Hill Altwood Cubs went on an unbeaten run of 18 league and cup matches over 12 other cub packs from the Maidenhead and district area.