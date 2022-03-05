Nature comes to life in Cox Green on storytelling bus

The Once Upon a Bus ‘world on wheels’ visited Lowbrook Academy with an animal-themed interactive storytelling experience to mark Book Week on Monday and Tuesday.

The bus was decked out with a forest theme on its upper deck and an underwater theme on the lower deck. It was a sensory experience with jungle and sea scents to set the scene. When descending to the lower decks, children had the experience of being plunged into an underwater world in a submarine.

The sessions – aimed to educate children on some unusual animals – were interactive, using pre-recorded animated sea creatures appearing to respond to the storytellers.

Once Upon a Bus director Arti Sharma-Grey, said: “My daughter voiced the giant squid and my husband the anglerfish, so it’s quite a family affair. [The children] were incredible, very excited.”

For Maidenhead’s Big Read, the bus will be visiting four different borough schools and will also be set up over the weekend in Maidenhead town centre from 10.30-3.30 on Saturday and Sunday.

It can be found near the library next to Bardo Lounge.

This free event should be booked in advance to guarantee places. There will be an ‘immersive inflatable dome’ and six different ocean stories.

To find out more, visit maidenheads-big-read.org.uk