Maidenhead Rotary president completes 1,000 miles for Yemen

The president of Maidenhead Rotary Club has completed a 1,000-mile run taking place across the year – with time to spare.

Former Advertiser editor Martin Trepte set himself the target of running 1,000 miles during his presidential year and picking up plastic litter as he went.

He began on July 1, 2021 and planned to finish on June 30, 2022.

Martin has been raising money in aid of the Unicef Crisis Appeal for Yemen. His wife is from there and her family is still living in the troubled country.

“It’s not often in the headlines but it’s the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” said Martin.

“Eighty per cent of the population are under threat from war, disease, hunger – lacking access to clean water and healthcare.”

The Unicef appeal is focused on the 11million children under threat, including many that are severely malnourished. COVID-19 has also had a severe impact on a country already in strife.

Alongside this aim, Martin used his runs to collect up rubbish as part of a Rotary campaign to End Plastic Soup – to stop single-use plastics going into rivers and oceans by 2050.

“Microplastics have an alarming, unseen impact on our everyday lives. It’s a problem here – the Thames has some of the highest levels of microplastics,” he said.

Martin took out a bag-for-life with him on each of his runs. There were times when Martin’s bag was so full of rubbish, he had to return home to empty it before continuing his run.

“It never ceases to amaze me how casually people throw stuff away,” he said. “It’s so easy to recycle now. There’s no excuse for not recycling.”

Martin planned to run about 25 miles a week, leaving leeway for potential injury.

Though Martin did suffer some injuries and other setbacks, he still hit 1,000 miles well ahead of target on Sunday – with four months to spare.

“One week I did 60 miles, to see if I could,” he said.

“I’m going to carry on running and fundraising for my whole year as I planned to do.”

So far, Martin has raised £2,600 for Unicef’s appeal. To see his fundraising page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/martin-trepte