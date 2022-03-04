Talking newspaper for visually impaired appeals for volunteers

A service that brings the Advertiser’s news to the visually impaired has appealed for new volunteer sound recordists.

Maidenhead and District Talking Newspaper Association records spoken readings of the newspaper so that those with vision impairments can benefit from hearing all about the issues impacting them.

The service has been running since 1984 and has always been able to produce a weekly recording for those that need it – until COVID-19 struck.

In the summer of 2020, the association was unable to comply with restrictions and no recordings were possible.

Revised restrictions have allowed it to produce a monthly round-up of news from the Advertiser – which was manageable when the Advertiser was running a reduced edition during the lockdowns.

“In the early days [of the pandemic] that wasn’t difficult – a lot [of the Advertiser] wasn’t appropriate for our readers, like the cooking and gardening,” said chairman Diane Hayes.

But now the Advertiser is fuller, the association hopes to get back to more frequent recordings, in order to cover more news.

“We have now got to a stage where the Advertiser has far more pages in it and it is more and more difficult to do much more than the main news,” said Diane.

The service is important for those unable to read due to visual impairment and do not have anyone who could read for them – including some very elderly people who are by themselves.

“We have quite a big listening audience,” said Diane.

“Many of them were brought up in Maidenhead and it helps them to keep in touch with Maidenhead news.

“It’s an essential service for them.”

Diane added that this is the first time in the service’s history that it has ever had to stop being weekly.

“We’ve never had an issue up until now,” she said.

Unfortunately, several of its volunteers had to stop, due to changing personal circumstances. As such, its volunteer numbers have ‘reduced significantly’ in the past two years.

The Association is ‘struggling’ to replace at least two of its sound recordists and one or two other volunteers.

It would be pleased to hear from people interested in knowing more about the production of recordings, with a view to volunteering.

Its particular need at present is for sound recordists. Appropriate training would be given and equipment provided. Familiarity with computer technology is a prerequisite.

Anyone interested can contact the association on 01628 631259 to discuss the role further.