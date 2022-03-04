Maidenhead's flipping fun 2022 pancake race returns with a bang

To view and purchase this year's photos of the pancake race by the Maidenhead Advertiser, visit www.baylismediaphotos.co.uk/gallery/home/175233/maidenhead-134261.html

Contestants of the flipping funtastic Maidenhead Pancake Race battered for the title in a raucous relay through the middle of the Nicholsons Centre on Tuesday.

Pancake tossers gathered at lunchtime to race to the finish in two-man teams, flipping the pancake three times each.

The ’Tiser’s own team went down in flames in the very first round, managing the flips, but running several metres before noticing the pancake had hit the floor.

After some fierce flipping, Noodle Nation managed to keep a firm grip on its title from last year, in a heated final with the Leisure Focus team.

Putting some of Maidenhead’s fittest to the test, the gym team had to complete three runs back to back, panting for breath by the final.

Two mascots also battled it out in a special race – with the Maidenhead Festival mascot being outfoxed by Deefa the Dolphin from Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

The JJ Rhatigan builders team might want to rethink their footwear choice next year, after one of its racers skidded uncontrollably across the concourse in their contest against Noodle Nation.

In a close race, the noodle specialists almost collided headlong into the barrier – and ended up just flipping crumbs of pancake by the end of the round.

After scooping the ultimate win, Noodle Nation admitted they were surprised to be the champs, despite last year’s success.

The Ugly Sisters from Norden Farm narrowly lost out on the Fanciest Fancy Dress accolade to Deefa the Dolphin (Kate Wright, aided by colleague Tai Bishop).

Kate said wearing the hot costume made it difficult to hear or see the race.

“It’s a lifeline, running with somebody,” said Tai. “It’s a bit of fun – lots of people enjoy seeing the mascot.”

Alexander Devine is this year’s charity of the year and the funds from the pancake race will go to them.

Maidenhead town manager Robyn Bunyan praised the racers for ‘a good clean game, with no injuries’.

“Noodle Nation were absolutely rocking it – their nerves were rather bad but they saw it through. Get ready for next year,” she said.