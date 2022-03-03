Maidenhead's Big Read commences coinciding with World Book Day

Maidenhead’s Big Read began on Tuesday with school-children across the town being encouraged to embrace the joy of reading.

The 10-day event will see authors, poets and storytellers visit schools across Maidenhead to read stories with young children and share their passion for reading.

It coincides with World Book Day, which is taking place today (Thursday).

Following on from last year’s event which was held online, this year’s Big Read will see a mixture of in-person and virtual sessions with pupils.

The Big Read is managed by a small group of enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about encouraging all children to read and to love reading.

It is funded through grants and sponsorships, including the Advertiser’s owner, the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust.

On Tuesday, Big Read patron Dame Katherine Grainger read extracts from Go, Mo, Go! Dinosaur Dash – an adventurous picture book by Mo Farah. It was followed by a Q&A with the former Olympic gold medal-winning rower.

Yesterday (Wednesday), Clare Luther, author of the The Little Paws Hotel series, visited St Luke’s CofE Primary School to share her rhyming children’s books, which aim to help young children to explore their thoughts and feelings.

The books focus on a hotel for dogs, each of whom has their own relatable worries and experiences, and offer children useful ways to think their emotions through and start conversations.

Over the weekend, the Big Read will come to the town centre. An inflatable orca will be positioned in the library, whilst a large ‘ocean dome’ will also be located in the amphitheatre.

Events are also going to take place in the Nicholsons Centre, with an ‘Ocean Alive’ theme.

Stephan Stephan, chair of Maidenhead’s Big Read, said: “We’re hoping to get people to come to the Big Read dressed up with the ocean theme.

“Pirates, sea cadets, or mermaids – anything that would fit in with the ocean theme.”

For more information, visit: maidenheads-big-read.org.uk