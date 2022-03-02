Fly-tip blighted street a hazard for disabled, says neighbour

Concerns have been raised that ‘filth’ in a Boyn Hill street – including fly-tipped bulky waste and ‘a year’s worth of slippery leaves’ – is creating a hazard for people with disabilities.

Maria Meerstadt lives in Grenfell Avenue, which she said ‘has not been cleaned since last summer’.

A number of bulky waste items including chairs, doors, mattresses and shopping trolleys had been dumped down the street.

The council were notified and came to clear the rubbish on Tuesday – but Maria says the problem has been ongoing.

“How many more months do we have to put up with it?” Maria said. “I spent 20 years buying my house and I am now living in this filth.

“Half the residents don’t even have dustbins, and half the dustbins are broken and full of filth that is never emptied.

“Cars have great difficulty getting up and down this narrow avenue. It is a hazard for cars, but also loose dirty rubbish is a hazard for the disabled, along with a years’ worth of slippery leaves.

“As a registered disabled person I feel I am in a good position to point this out.”

After the worst of the rubbish was cleared, Maria said she hoped the remaining bins and leaves would be cleared next.

“It should not have happened and we know it will happen again,” she said.

Councillor David Cannon, cabinet member for public protection, said: “There have been several reports of fly-tipping in Grenfell Avenue in the last year and each time we have removed the items as quickly as possible.

“The most recent incident was reported on Monday (February 28) and is a variety of household items which have been placed next to residential waste and recycling bins.”

The borough has an enforcement team for fly-tipping. Report evidence of fly-tipping at www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/report-problem-flytipping

Cllr David Coppinger, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Bins should be stored within the property boundary between collections and we will be writing to residents to remind them of this.

“Leaving the roadway clear of bins and any rubbish will ensure it can be cleaned and that people can safely access and use the road.

“If items are placed in residential bins which cannot be taken as part of the collections – such as waste or bulky items in a recycling bin or bulky items in a rubbish bin – these will not be emptied.

“They need to either be placed in the correct bin or taken to the household waste and recycling centres by booking a large item collection through the council or by arranging a collection with a licensed waste carrier.”