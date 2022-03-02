Blind Maidenhead resident completes lifelong ambition of skydive

Levi Niemann – who set out to complete a skydive to raise money for Guide Dogs UK – has spoken of the ‘truly amazing experience’ after completing his jump.

Levi, who lost his sight in a workplace accident almost 10 years ago, completed his jump on Friday at Hinton Airfield in Northamptonshire.

Having set a target of £1,000, Levi has more than doubled that goal by raising £2,070 so far, as well as fulfilling his dream to complete a skydive.

“It was just awesome,” said Levi, who is a speaker and fundraiser for the East Berkshire Fundraising Group.

“I was looking forward to it as it had been a lifetime ambition and something I always wanted to do.

“The jump was amazing, and I had lovely instructors to work with – the guys there specialise in what they do. I managed to get onto the aircraft, which was very frightening as the nerves were kicking in.

“Coming out of the aeroplane, I had to say my prayers thinking ‘what have I got myself in to?’, but the experience was just amazing.

“When the parachute opened up, I just went back to silent and it was amazing – the glide, the feeling, the peace you have up there – it was just great.”

Levi added that he ‘didn’t want it to end’, and said his ‘landing was so good that I thought they’d brought a ramp in’ for him to land on.

“I am glad I’ve done it, and I would do it again,” he added.

“It was a lifetime ambition for me to do that, and I was quite happy for all of the people who donated.

“It was awesome, amazing and I’ve always got [the memory of] it in my head, so when I feel like I’m low, I just think about me in the air with the parachute and it just helps me to get on with what I’m doing, giving me the strength and the courage to keep carrying on.”

Nick Bradshaw, who was put in touch with Levi through the Magpies Community Care Helpline, said he thought he was as ‘nervous as Levi was beforehand’.

“Somebody said to me they wanted to go skydiving, and told me it was impossible – I’m a firm believer that nothing’s impossible,” said Nick.

“The closer we got to it I kept thinking ‘what on Earth have I set in motion?’

“I was looking after Hugo (Levi’s guide dog) on the day, and Hugo wasn’t worried – he took a look at the instructors and said ‘they’re good at what they do’, and he went off and played with all the dogs that were there.”

Sasha Bardwell, commercial support manager at Maidenhead United, said: “We’ve known Levi for around 18 months; it’s been great linking him with Nick and he’s got a great group of volunteers wrapped around his care for him and Hugo.

“With the wellbeing circle, you put people in place knowing that they’re going to support a resident, but what you can’t guarantee is the amazing friendships that they then go onto build.

“I think Levi has created some fantastic friendships that will stay with him for as long as possible, and that’s such a lovely thing to see.

“He’s amazing, he’s such an inspirational gentleman, I’m immensely proud of him.”

To view Levi’s fundraiser, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/levi-niemann