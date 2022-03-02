Free Spitfire simulator rides for Women's Day

The town’s Heritage Centre is celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 with an offer of free Spitfire simulator flights for women.

The free flights can be booked between Saturday, March 5 and the following Saturday, March 12.

Heritage centre manager Saneela Hanif said that women from nine different countries as far apart as Chile and New Zealand came to the UK during the Second World War to fly for White Waltham-based Air Transport Auxiliary.

“This special offer is by way of tribute to those courageous women who contributed so much to the war effort,” she said.

“We hope that lots of intrepid 21st-century ladies will want to try their hand at flying our popular Spitfire simulator – they don't need any flying experience.”

With the replica flight controls and widescreen pilot view, those taking a ride can fly over London, Paris, New York or Sydney.

Those interested need to phone the heritage centre on the day to make a booking.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre is found at 18 Park St, Maidenhead SL6 1SL. Contact it at 01628 780555.