Strawberry Grove to stay open after 'overwhelming' public support

Maidenhead’s Strawberry Grove café is to remain open after an ‘overwhelming’ public response to its plea for support.

The independent Bridge Street eatery said it feared February could be its last month of trading due to rising running costs and falling footfall in the town.

The owners, husband and wife Stuart and Marta Downs, opened the venue in 2018 and told the Advertiser it would be ‘heart-breaking’ to bid goodbye to their store.

But the couple have revealed February proved to be the company’s busiest month since the end of coronavirus lockdown restrictions – leading to the decision to keep the café open.

A statement posted on the Strawberry Grove Facebook page said: “With old customers coming back and new customers giving our café a go, we’ve decided to stay open for as long as we can to continue to serve the people of Maidenhead.

“We had a difficult meeting adding up the numbers and seeing whether it is possible, but it seems we are just about there to keep it going.

“The support you’ve (the public) given us has been overwhelming and the feedback has been great.

“Its been really touching to see people come back into the town after all its been through.”