'Insensitive' dog-waste-filled bin in cemetery to be reconsidered

The council has said it will review the situation after residents raised concerns over the ‘insensitive’ use of a mesh litter bin for dog waste in All Saints Cemetery.

Maidenhead resident Laura Lamond spotted several smelly bags of dog waste in a general litter bin ‘very close’ to someone’s grave.

As it is a mesh bin, the waste is clearly on display and is also giving out unpleasant odours.

She said: “It’s not a dog poo bin, although [it’s] great that everyone is picking their dogs’ poo up.

“This bin isn’t particularly useful as a dog poo bin and it’s in a sensitive place.”

Laura added that although All Saints is a good place to walk dogs, ‘it’s a place to remember loved ones’.

“I just think it’s a shame for those that are visiting,” she said.

“It is an interesting cemetery and has many war hero’s graves there.

“There has obviously been work going on to tidy it up and that bin really smells.”

On social media platform Nextdoor, other residents raised concerns that disposing of dog waste in this bin is ‘very insensitive’.

However, others noted that it was better that the dog waste was picked up by its owners and disposed of somewhere, rather than left on the ground.

Councillor David Coppinger, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Litter bins in our cemeteries need to be visible, accessible and located in places where visitors will use them, while at the same time taking a respectful approach given that this is the final resting place of loved ones.

“In this particular case, this bin has been in place for many years and we understand it was originally installed for the disposal of flowers and packaging.

“However, more recently it has been used for the disposal of dog waste.

“We will be reviewing whether its current location in the cemetery is the best place for it and whether it can be replaced with a closed bin.

“In the meantime, we have asked our contractor Tivoli to ensure the bin is emptied regularly.

“If a particular bin is full, we would encourage people to dispose of their litter responsibly and use another bin nearby, or take it home for disposal.

“If there are concerns about the location of particular bins, or the frequency with which they are emptied, then these can be reported to the council and we can look into any problems.”

Concerns about litter bins can be reported using the ‘report it’ form on the Royal Borough website at tinyurl.com/2p9eben4