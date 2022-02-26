Remember When: Wild weather hit Maidenhead

1977: Heavy overnight rain put Maidenhead on red alert for flooding.

Woodhurst Road was one of the first areas to be hit, and was under 10in of water as the ‘Tiser went to press – with more rain expected.

1982: A coach and four horses pulled into Alwyn Infants School and took children for rides around the playground.

It was part of the school’s project on Maidenhead in the coaching era.

The coachman was plied with questions for more than an hour before six pupils travelled on the coach to Courthouse School, where pupils were out in force to greet them.

1992: A team of pupils from Cox Green School finished runners-up in a six-a-side football tournament run annually by Thames Valley Police for secondary schools throughout the force area.

After success in their regional heat, the Cox Green footballers were hoping to compete in the finals on top pitches at Bisham.

1992: Children at Furze Platt School got a close look at the ceremonial mace and robes when the Royal Borough’s Mayor, Cllr Ursula Badger, came to help them with a class.

Pupils in the fourth year were making a study of Windsor and Maidenhead.

1992: The 4th Taplow and Hitcham Guides celebrated Thinking Day with a 24-hour broadcast to dozens of other guide companies around the world.

First hitting the airwaves in 1990, the group’s Thinking Day on the Air had become an annual treat for the guides.

The Taplow Guides spoke to others from 15 countries including Russia, Albania, Kuwait, the United States, Germany and France.

1997: It was full steam ahead for Maidenhead’s arts centre.

A new complex of state-of-the-art buildings at Norden Farm – including a multi-functional theatre for music and drama – was in the pipeline thanks to a promise of £3.5million from the National Lottery.

Plans were still taking shape, according to architect Paul Jenkins, with an application due later in the year.

1997: Riverside residents and passing motorists had a lucky escape when a 60ft tree came crashing down in high winds.

The tree was ripped from the ground as winds of up to 80mph swept across the region and fell across Maidenhead’s busy river road.

No one was hurt but Ray Mill Road was closed to traffic for nearly 24 hours.