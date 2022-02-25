Consultation underway on proposed changes to constituency boundaries

A fresh consultation is underway on proposed changes to constituency boundaries.

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is undertaking an independent review of all constituencies to ensure the number of electors within each constitiency is roughly the same.

Members of the public are being asked to give their views to help shape the boundaries within their area until Monday, April 4.

The commission received more than 34,000 responses to its first public consultation last year.

The proposals would see Twyford moved from the Maidenhead constituency into Wokingham and Sonning moved into a new constituency called Earley and Woodley.

A new Marlow and South Buckinghamshire constituency would be created to include Marlow, Iver, Stoke Poges, Wexham, Bourne End and part of Burnham.

The proposals would also see part of Ascot be moved from the Windsor constituency into Maidenhead.

The wards of Binfield and Warfield and Winkfield and Cranbourne would also be moved from Bracknell Forest to Maidenhead.

Comments from the first consultation are available to view on the commission’s website, including some from the Twyford area stating constituents would like to see the boundaries stay the same and others agreeing with the proposed changes.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors represented by each MP. It’s important that the constituencies we shape reflect your local community as best as possible. We received over 34,000 responses during our first consultation last year which are available online for the public to read and comment on. We’re inviting more people to have their say in our current secondary consultation, which is open now until April 4.

“Help us to get our proposals right for your area by telling us your views via bcereviews.org.uk, or at a public hearing in your region. We’re looking forward to hearing your feedback, and we take every response into account during our review of constituency boundaries.”