Maidenhead United to combine networking and football in March

Businesses of all sizes are being invited to enjoy football, food and networking at Maidenhead United’s Thinking Business events next month.

The events will be starting at 6pm on two home matches in March where the Magpies faced Wealdstone and Southend United on March 8 and March 22 respectively.

Thinking Business was recently renamed from Business Connect, and is sponsored by Wilson Partners as well as the Maidenhead Advertiser.

Beginning at 6pm, the evening begins with a three-course dinner in the Alan Devonshire Suite, along with seating in the main stand during the game and networking opportunities before and after the game, as well as at half time.

Sian Lancaster, commercial partnership manager at Maidenhead United, said: “Wilson Partners, who we’ve been in partnership with for a while, decided to extend their partnership further, and are now the sponsors of the Thinking Business events.

“The idea being is that we want to build effective long-term partnerships with the local business community.

“The events are an informal networking opportunity where local businesses, owners and entrepreneurs of varying sizes can connect with other local businesses.”

“It’s an ideal opportunity for businesses to combine two of their favourite things, networking and football.

Additionally, the March 22 event will have a guest speaker, Steve Woolen, who will discuss ‘times of change and developing influential managers within your business’.

Allan Wilson, director of Wilson Partners, attended the event before becoming a sponsor when it was named Business Connect.

He said: “The event was an ideal opportunity to combine two of my favourite things, business and football.

“It was great to see the advantages of the facilities in the Devonshire suite, and to network with other businesses who have a vested interest in making the town and the football club succeed.

“The fact we got the right result on the football pitch was the icing on the cake.”

Interested businesses should contact sian@maidenheadunitedfc.org.

The event costs £50 plus VAT, and anyone interested should book soon as spaces are limited.