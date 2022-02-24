Maidenhead exhibition displays work of local wildlife photographer

05:00PM, Thursday 24 February 2022
Dinah Haynes. Photo by Rod Bird
An exhibition in Maidenhead is displaying 19 new prints from a local wildlife photographer.
Dinah Haynes has been capturing local wildlife for the past two years and her work is on display at Maidenhead Camera Club’s exhibition at Sainsbury’s in Providence Place.
The exhibition on the mezzanine floor is expected to be on display until Sunday, April 3.
Last year Dinah was awarded a Licentiateship of the Royal Photographic Society (LRPS).
Dinah said: “I am delighted and grateful to have this opportunity to share my images in the Sainsbury’s gallery. Much of this wildlife is so shy, they are often close but sadly unseen.”
Rod Bird, exhibition organiser at Maidenhead Camera Club, said: “We’re pleased to be able to exhibit Dinah’s photographs in the gallery at Sainsburys.
“Dinah has put in many patient hours in capturing images of the amazing wildlife in our local area, and photographs of this quality will help people to realise how precious it is.”
