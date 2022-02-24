Government rough sleeper money should be spent 'wisely', says Maidenhead charity founder

The founder of a Maidenhead charity which supports the homeless has reacted to a £23million Government funding pot which aims to support rough sleepers into long-term homes.

Sue Brett, of The Brett Foundation, says that she welcomes the cash and that any support is valued, but wanted it invested locally to ensure homeless people aren’t moved around and can access nearby support networks.

The Government says that the funding, which forms part of its Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme, will create more than 2,900 homes between 2021 and 2024.

Councils across England are invited to bid for the cash as part of a total investment of £433million in housing support for rough sleepers.

Ms Brett said the cash was good news but did not want to see those from the borough who are sleeping rough housed in another town.

“When I read it I thought it was brilliant that they [the Government] are addressing the situation,” she added.

“My main concern is that it is very easy to move families who have been evicted into accommodation outside the area.

“We had a family who were moved to temporary accommodation in Windsor from Maidenhead, but they [the children] have to walk to school because they could not afford transport.

“If you are evicted, everything has gone up, the cost of living has just sky-rocketed. We just have to make sure they stay within a network they have set up for them.

“It is not just families – even young single people have been moved out of the area and they do not have that support network and find it difficult to approach agencies.”

Ms Brett said that affordable housing also needed to be truly affordable, adding that some people being moved into rented properties cannot afford the fees.

Getting people into employment as quickly as possible was also important to ensure a constant income stream for those formerly sleeping rough.

News surrounding the rise in the cost of living hit national headlines earlier this year and Ms Brett said she has already seen more people approaching the charity for help with gas and electric bills.

There has also been a rise in families using The Brett Foundation’s Meals on Wheels service, she added.

The council’s lead member for housing, Councillor Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green) said that the Royal Borough is still awaiting news on how much money it will receive from Government.

But he said that the council would be attempting to squeeze as much cash as possible from Westminster to support its work with rough sleepers.

Cllr McWilliams added that this latest funding was in addition to a £1.2million investment in John West House within next year’s budget, while the council has also secured a £1.4million Homelessness Prevention Grant from Government.

“We do always make sure that we spend our money as effectively as possible,” he said. “We need to demonstrate to Government that it is going to get a return on its investment.

“I think we are clearly doing something right due to the success we are having but also because we are continuing to be funded.”

Cllr McWilliams and Ms Brett both said that the number of people sleeping rough in the borough fluctuates up and down, but the expectation is that the list of those on the housing register will grow as the cost of living does the same.

The council’s annual rough sleeper count estimates that the 2021 figure stood at six, down from eight in 2020 and 40 in 2019.

If you are concerned that someone might be rough sleeping in the borough, email rough.sleeping@rbwm.gov.uk