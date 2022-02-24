Kidwells Park crossing comes under fire by concerned mum

A mum has raised concerns over the safety of a new pedestrian crossing near Kidwells Park.

The crossing sits on the dual carriageway along Bad Godesberg Way.

It is part of the Missing Links cycle scheme intended to allow more convenient access to the town centre.

But Suzy Stratton says that shrubbery growth is blocking clear sight to approaching cars on a reasonably fast road.

“I refuse to go back to the park with my children,” she said. “If a dog or a child runs out [a driver] could not stop in time.”

She expressed concerns over summer events where there could be hundreds of toddlers running around in or near the park.

“My biggest fear is that I’m going to read a story that a three-year-old has run out onto the carriageway and been hit by a car,” she said.

“No matter how good a parent you are, you can’t stop small children every time – they just make a run for it.”

The crossing has standard rail barriers on either side but Suzy is concerned this is not enough and wants to see better protection.

“I’m dumbfounded they could even get this signed off,” Suzy added.

Councillor Gerry Clark, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said: “The safety of all road users is paramount when designing changes to the highways network and extensive work has gone into designing this signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing on Bad Godesberg Way.

“It joins the recently installed crossing outside the leisure centre on the A308 Braywick Road dual carriageway, in providing a safer and convenient way across wide and busy roads in Maidenhead.

“The crossing has been designed in accordance with national guidelines but, as with any significant highways change, we are monitoring how road users interact with the crossing, alongside considering feedback from users, to determine if any adjustments are required to further enhance pedestrian safety.”