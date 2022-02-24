Royal Borough vaccine centres operate at reduced hours as fewer people come forward

Vaccine centres in the Royal Borough are operating at reduced hours as fewer people come forward to get their COVID-19 jabs.

Speaking at a meeting of the Royal Borough’s outbreak engagement board on Monday, NHS representative Caroline Farrar, managing director for the Frimley Collaborative, said that things had been ‘relatively quiet for some weeks’ for the vaccination programme.

She added: “We had the big push in December, and we were successfully vaccinating thousands of people a day, but unfortunately people are not coming forward for boosters at the same rate now.

“So sites have reduced their opening hours because it’s not economical to keep them open if there are not enough people coming forward for vaccinations.”

Encouraging people to come forward for boosters, Caroline said: “It is really important to maintain our protection and support the wider re-opening of society.

“It’s the key main plank in our strategy that we are taking as a country and so that is really really important.”

According to data provided at the meeting, about 65 per cent of people in the borough received their booster jab between December 8 2020 to February 6.

Caroline added that it is an ‘evergreen offer’ and urged those who have not had their first, second or third dose to come forward.

Providing an update on the COVID-19 situation at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, Caroline explained that the trust remains in a ‘steady state’, but added it was a ‘steady but difficult state’.

She added that on Friday, 164 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the trust, and there have been 20 deaths in the past week.

“That number has been increasing, so although the number of COVID-19 patients is declining there are more deaths,” Caroline said.

She added that there are two positive COVID-19 cases in the intensive treatment unit and there were 14 outbreaks of the virus on wards last week.

Currently, 134 staff are off sick with COVID-19 and 49 are in isolation, she explained.

Caroline added this is continuing to impact upon the care the trust can provide, with planned operations having to be cancelled in recent weeks due to the amount of ‘staff sickness and the lack of beds due to outbreaks within the trust’.

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) asked Marc Connor, strategy intelligence officer for COVID-19 for the Royal Borough, whether there was any correlation between higher COVID-19 cases and vaccination status.

Mr Connor said there was a correlation, adding that areas with lower vaccination rates tend to have higher case rates.

Cllr Carroll said: “That’s really quite telling.

“Again [a] critical public health message – get vaccinated, the likelihood of getting COVID significantly reduces.”

Royal Borough councillor urges caution following latest Government announcement

A Royal Borough councillor has urged people to remain cautious following the announcement of the Government’s Living with COVID strategy.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans to scrap all remaining COVID legal restrictions in England, including the end of the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test from today (Thursday).

From April 1, lateral flow tests will no longer be provided for free by the Government for most people – a move which has been criticised by opposition parties.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Cllr Stuart Carroll, the borough’s cabinet member for health, said what was ‘absolutely right’ about the strategy was the ‘continued emphatic emphasis’ on vaccination.

He said: “It’s really, really important that we continue to utilise the vaccination programme but also the antiviral and therapeutics programme that has now launched.”

Cllr Carroll added that the country is now in a ‘better position’ to live with the virus than it previously was.

“I think it is difficult for a Government to, in perpetuity, continually mandate laws of the land which are quite restrictive and do have a major impact on the economy and wider society,” he added.

However, Cllr Carroll said he would echo the words of chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance to exercise caution, because the virus has not gone away.

He added that just because ‘something isn’t mandatory’ and is not a ‘legal requirement’ does not mean that people should not be practising ‘good public health’, or being risk-averse, careful, thoughtful, and considerate towards other people.

“I think it’s essential that the testing remains for vulnerable cohorts,” he said.

He added that while he recognises that testing has cost the Exchequer a ‘significant amount of money’, if they do start to see an increase in the virus or variants of concern which are more severe or more transmissible and cause problems, the Government does need to be ‘flexible’ to ‘switch on testing again very quickly’.

He added: “We have to be pragmatic here that this virus could come back with a vengeance and if it does, we are going to have to rethink what kinds of measures we need to put in place.”