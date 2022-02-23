Councillors approve council tax rise for Windsor and Maidenhead residents

Council tax bills are set to rise by almost three per cent after councillors voted to approve the Royal Borough’s budget at Maidenhead Town Hall on Tuesday evening.

A 1.9 per cent increase in the general charge as well as a one per cent increase in the social care precept will see a council tax for a Band D property rise by £33.82 to £1,164.99.

It comes after councillors voted 23-14 to approve the 2022/23 budget, with Conservatives and Cllrs Jon Davey (Ind, Clewer and Dedworth West) and Neil Knowles (OWRA, Old Windsor) voting for approval.

Lead member for finance David Hilton brought the budget motion to council, and said: “This is a budget that drives investment in the future of our borough.”

He highlighted the budget would see £35million investment in adult’s services, £27million in children’s services, £18million in town centre regeneration and improvements, £7million in developing the council’s school estate, £6million in highways, road safety and active travel and £5million in public health.

Furthermore, Cllr Hilton, said the council was ‘on track to achieve 50 per cent recycling by 2025’.

It follows a controversial move to fortnightly waste collections last year which will cost the council £500,000 to reconfigure the collection trucks as a result of the changes.

He concluded: “Our council tax, the lowest outside of London, will be between £280 to £500 less than our neighbours, and demonstrate that we are on the side of the residents in these challenging times.”

His motion was seconded by council leader Andrew Johnson, who said: “Clear financial management is returning to the Royal Borough.”

Cllr Johnson was one of several cabinet members who said the opposition ‘did not provide alternatives to this budget’, a claim which was disputed by the opposition.

Cllr Lynne Jones, leader of the local independents, responded: “We are all aware that we could only propose amendments to the administrations final proposed budget that was approved on February 10.

“The Independent group and the Liberal Democrats actually submitted their views on the draft budget, for consideration, during the consultation.

“Incidentally, we both highlighted, amongst others, the negative impact the cessation of arts funding would have on those organisations. We can suggest, we can challenge, and we can hold to account, but the responsibility of setting the budget always lies with the cabinet.”

On the issue of the waste management contract, the leader of the opposition, Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) said: “Apparently, you [the administration] agreed to spend half a million pounds more on the waste contract so that it offered less of a service.

“Before you start blaming the officers, just remember, you set the policy, and you set the resources.”

The Norden Farm saga, which saw the council commit £115,000 to the arts venue after initially cutting funding in the draft budget, was also raised.

Cllr Catherine del Campo (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) said: “The expert report commissioned by the council in December warned of Norden Farm becoming a hall-for-hire if funding stops.

“We’ve actually known that since March ’21, when I asked the chief executive of Norden Farm what the impact of grants cuts would be; that’s information we got for free, but you wouldn’t listen, so you paid a consultant to ask the same question.”

Cllr Knowles said the debt had been inherited by previous administrations, and added that he would vote for the budget as it ‘'is the only one on the table, is balanced and has been done with due diligence and care by officers’.

Cllr Davey said that ‘the borough deserves better’ but said he would vote for the budget.

“Legally this council needs a budget in place to be able to operate; RBWM employs hundreds of people, and I am not going to put their livelihoods at risk,” he said.