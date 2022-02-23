Council-commissioned report into Norden Farm funding made public

A report which sought to reveal how Norden Farm Centre for the Arts could be operated on a ‘self-sufficient’ business model has been released to the public.

The report, by Counterculture, revealed the venue ‘could not operate as an arts centre and community hub’ if council funding had been cut, as had initially been proposed in the draft budget.

Earlier this month, council leader Andrew Johnson announced the Royal Borough would provide Norden Farm with a £115,000 ‘social investment grant’ for the forthcoming financial year.

It followed the results of a public consultation on the budget, a campaign to reinstate funding and the publication of the report by the independent consultants.

The report began by outlining the situation before the announcement at cabinet. It said ‘NFCT (Norden Farm Community Trust) is maximising its income strands in terms of its size and scale, and that ‘there is no hidden additional activity that they can be doing, and its governance and financial reporting is strong’.

“The best outcome for NFCT to remain sustainable, at least in the short to mid-term, is continued funding, along with an organisational review of activities and processes,” the report added.

On the importance of Norden Farm to the council, it said the venue ‘plays a key role in delivering RBWM’s corporate plan.’

The report continued: “In consultation the council were very supportive of NFCT and, like many local authorities, acknowledge the role of arts and culture in place making and in supporting the local economy, community development and the health and wellbeing of their residents.

“However, RBWM are also clear that funding at previous levels is no longer possible, and that they plan to disinvest all cultural organisations in the borough.

The Counterculture report outlined four options: a complete cut in funding, the same level of investment as 2020 (£158,000), 75 per cent (£118,000) or 50 per cent (£80,000) of 2020’s investment.

Each option received a score out of five on the following factors: artistic programme and vision, financial viability, audience benefit, social impact and alignment with RBWM priorities.

The total score (out of 25) reduced alongside the potential levels of investment, with option 2 (£158,000) receiving a score of 24.

The option closest to the funding announced at cabinet received a score of 19, while the options with reduced or no funding received a score of nine and four respectively.

Concluding, the report read: “The options analysis shows that the best outcome for NFCT to remain sustainable, at least in the short to mid-term, is continued funding, along with an organisational review of activities and processes.

“Whilst we would endorse the option of the grant remaining at or around pre-pandemic levels, RBWM have stated that they do not intend to continue to subsidise NFCT at previous rates, given budgetary constraints and instead see themselves as a partner, but without being the core funder.”

For Norden Farm, Counterculture recommended ‘look at the strands of work and understand which are the most profitable and desirable’.

To view the report in full, click here.