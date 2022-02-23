Police issue warning after thieves force their way into retirement complex in Maidenhead

03:00PM, Wednesday 23 February 2022
Thames Valley Police has warned residents in communal accommodation to be on their guard following a crime at Crescent Dale retirement community in Shoppenhangers Road.
On Saturday, February 19, sometime after 9am, CCTV caught a man and a woman entering the 60-flat complex by unknown means.
The pair were described as tanned, in dark clothing with poor English.
The woman carried a clipboard with a piece of paper, claiming to be collecting for a children’s charity.
She would do the majority of the talking to residents.
When a flat door was opened, she would stick a leg inside, to prevent it from being closed.
The two suspects would then either push the door open to gain entry, or the woman would engage with the victim, while the man would enter with the intention of stealing items.
Police say the pair entered several flats and then left at around 10.45pm on foot.
They left towards Maidenhead Railway Station.
A purse and contents was stolen by the accomplice from one flat.
Distraction burglars pretend to be someone they are not in order to gain entry to a home.
Common methods used include:
To prevent distraction burglary:
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “If you live in communal accommodation, please be on your guard. Only buzz the front door open to your own visitors – never to anyone else.
“Always remember, ‘If in doubt, keep them out.’ If you feel threatened or in danger by the caller, call 999.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police have confirmed that a woman has died after being struck by a lorry on the M4 on Thursday morning.
MP Theresa May has said ‘full accountability should follow’ if a report into alleged lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street finds evidence of deliberate wrongdoing.
The owner of the popular Clayton's Marlow bar has announced that he is moving on from the venue to spend more quality time with family and friends after 11 years in the town.