Police issue warning after thieves force their way into retirement complex in Maidenhead

Thames Valley Police has warned residents in communal accommodation to be on their guard following a crime at Crescent Dale retirement community in Shoppenhangers Road.

On Saturday, February 19, sometime after 9am, CCTV caught a man and a woman entering the 60-flat complex by unknown means.

The pair were described as tanned, in dark clothing with poor English.

The woman carried a clipboard with a piece of paper, claiming to be collecting for a children’s charity.

She would do the majority of the talking to residents.

When a flat door was opened, she would stick a leg inside, to prevent it from being closed.

The two suspects would then either push the door open to gain entry, or the woman would engage with the victim, while the man would enter with the intention of stealing items.

Police say the pair entered several flats and then left at around 10.45pm on foot.

They left towards Maidenhead Railway Station.

A purse and contents was stolen by the accomplice from one flat.

Distraction burglars pretend to be someone they are not in order to gain entry to a home.

Common methods used include:

Pretending to be from a care agency, the council or a utility company investigating a gas or water leak

Seeking help to leave a note for a neighbour or even asking for a drink of water if they claim to be thirsty or unwell

Claiming to be in a hurry or emergency and needing to get into your home quickly

Working in teams, with one person distracting you while the other searches your home.

To prevent distraction burglary:

If you open the door put the chain on first

Always ask for ID and check it with the company before letting somebody into your home

Use the phone number advertised in the phone book or online, as the number on their identity card could be fake. For a utility company, call the customer service department. Close the door while you do this

Remember that genuine callers won’t mind checks. If you feel at all unsure, schedule a time for the caller to come back when a friend or relative is there.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “If you live in communal accommodation, please be on your guard. Only buzz the front door open to your own visitors – never to anyone else.

“Always remember, ‘If in doubt, keep them out.’ If you feel threatened or in danger by the caller, call 999.”