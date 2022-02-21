Royal Borough's 2019/20 accounts yet to be signed off due to 'high number of objections'

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s 2019/20 financial accounts are yet to be signed off due to a ‘relatively high’ number of objections, a committee has heard.

Accounts for 2019/20 and 2020/21 are currently undergoing an external audit by Deloitte.

At Thursday’s audit and governance committee, councillors were told the audit of the 2019/20 accounts were nearing competition whilst Deloitte completed its investigation into objections.

Deloitte auditor Jonathan Gooding told councillors the audit had ‘taken some time’ due to the ‘relatively’ high number of objections compared nationally to other authorities.

In total, 22 potential complaints had been submitted, of which six were being investigated as ‘formal objections’.

An objection, which can only be raised by people living in the Royal Borough, would have to be considered ‘formal’ if it meets certain criteria, such as whether it is in the public interest to investigate and whether it relates to ‘an item of account that could be, for example, unlawful or not’.

“I understand that the current number for the 2021 audit, for example, is about 14 objections in total across all local authorities,” said Mr Gooding.

“As discussed with officers earlier in the week, we certainly would anticipate – unless anything else comes up that was unforeseen – to complete that audit and sign the accounts before the end of March.

He added that Deloitte was preparing to share its conclusion letters with the Public Sector Audit Appointment Ltd company, which would provide comment which would then be shared with the objectors.

Although the cost of the audit process was not revealed, Mr Gooding added that it would be included in a final report which would be presented to the committee at a future meeting.

The council’s lead member for finance David Hilton (Con, Ascot & Sunninghill) asked for a clarification regarding the number of complaints.

In response, Mr Gooding said: “Across the several hundred authorities in the country, there is a relatively small number of objections.

“The number of objections that you [RBWM] have had, and certainly the number of potential objections you had in that year, was particularly high compared to the national level that we see.”

Cllr Hilton responded that the cost of the audit was ‘enormous’, and added it was ‘more than frustrating’ to see such high costs due to the process.