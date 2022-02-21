What else is in the Borough Local Plan?

Jobs

As employees return to the office following two years of working from home, the area is anticipating an increased demand for offices over the coming years.

For the period of the BLP from 2013-33, the borough has a total jobs growth target in all sectors of 11,291.

Within the council’s existing portfolio, nearly 4,500 jobs have been delivered so far. To meet its minimum job target, the council needs to make provision for 7,000 net additional jobs.

This requires a further 50,000sqm of office space, as well as 25,000sqm for industrial use.

Some of these offices have been approved but not yet delivered, such as The Landing, and so the council is only required to provide 26,000sqm on new sites which do not yet have planning permission.

The Nicholsons Centre redevelopment will be allocated for a net additional 15,000sqm office space, while land adjacent to Maidenhead Railway Station and on St Cloud Gate will provide 4,000sqm and 3,500sqm respectively.

For industrial usage, 25.7ha has been allocated at The Triangle Site (land south of the A308M west of Ascot Road and north of the M4), with 1.2ha at the Crossrail West Outer Depot.

Retail

The Borough Local Plan will supersede the adopted Maidenhead Town Centre Area

Action Plan (MTCAAP) now it has been adopted.

Forecasts for retail growth in Maidenhead imply the town will have 3,250sqm available floor space for comparison goods, with a net tradable area of approximately 1,750sqm convenience goods floor space to 2031.

The plan states there are ‘currently significant numbers of empty units within the town centre at Maidenhead, although the numbers are declining’.

These forecasts take into account the empty units, as well as any retail capacity provided by The Landing

development.

Transport

Development proposals will be required to support the policies and objectives of the council’s Transport Strategy.

New developments will be encouraged close to offices and employment, shops, local services and facilities whilst providing ‘safe, convenient and sustainable modes of transport’.

Where required, proposals will need to meet a list of criteria, such as improving pedestrian and cyclist access,

accessibility to public transport, and ‘facilitate better

integration and interchange between transport modes’ in town centres and near railway stations.

Quality of Place

The BLP has an emphasis on quality of place, which the document states ‘is important to the social, economic and environmental vitality of [an area’s] community, and is often important beyond the immediate vicinity’.

Positively contributing to the places in which developments are located is a key feature of the BLP.

Larger developments in particular are expected to provide a sense of community, and create areas that foster active lifestyles.

Furthermore, developments will need to have sustain-ability in mind, whilst also conserving and enhancing ‘the borough’s rich historic environment’.

The council also plans to work with landowners and developers under the BLP to ensure ‘stakeholder masterplans’ are prepared for sites.

These masterplans require developers to engage with the council, local community and other stakeholders from the beginning of the development process.

Maidenhead Town Centre

The town centre has been drawn up under a strategic placemaking map.

The Maidenhead Town Centre Placemaking area (MTCPA) aims to deliver a ‘high quality, sustainable and vibrant heart for the town that is accessible, attractive and enticing’.

All development in the MTCPA will be required to provide ‘high quality architectural and urban design’, whilst also linking green and blue infrastructure networks across the town centre.

Furthermore, the council is preparing a Maidenhead Town Centre Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) with the local community, landowners, developers and other stakeholders.

The SPD aims to ensure a ‘comprehensive and coordinated approach to delivery of the site allocations within the MTCPA’, and will also give consideration to the existing documents such as the Maidenhead Vision Charter.