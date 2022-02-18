Schoolchildren celebrate 'love and kindness day' for Valentines

Children from Wessex Primary School marked Valentine’s Day on Monday with a ‘love and kindness day’ full of activities.

The two reception classes enjoyed making cards for each other and baking decorated, heart-shaped biscuits.

Staff wore red and hearts while the children played with Play-Doh scented with rose water and fished in red rice for items.

The sensory activity brought a new Valentine’s themed spin on maths puzzles to find and match.

Kat Eves, teacher at Wessex Primary School, said: “They absolutely loved it.

“They were fully engaged all day and really noticing when other children were showing kindness.

“Valentine’s Day normally lies in the half term so it’s something we’ve never done before.

“We do activities geared towards sharing every day – this let us give it a really big profile, looking at how it’s important to make people happy and how it makes you happy as well.”