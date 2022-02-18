Residents urged to use assisted collections if needed after bin complaint

The Royal Borough has said help is available after concerns were raised about the weight of bins under the new fortnightly collection cycle.

Caroline Ki, of Desborough Park, Maidenhead, who has helped her elderly neighbours with their bins for some time, said the fortnightly collections are making the bins too heavy.

“Now that there are two weeks’ instead of one week’s rubbish in the black bins, they are now too heavy to move,” she said.

“My elderly neighbours do their best [but] now the black bins are twice as heavy. Being quite a small lady myself, I sympathise with even that as an excuse.

“That difference in weight makes them too heavy for me to move now.”

Other residents on the social media platform Nextdoor raised concerns over foul smells for those who need to dispose of pet refuse or nappies in the general waste.

“The ‘smelly bin’ people need frequent collections, not advice to double bag items, which is very environmentally unfriendly,” said Caroline.

A new e-petition calling for a return to weekly collections has collected 295 signatures. A former petition, in 2020, collected nearly 5,000 signatures but ultimately failed to change the council’s mind.

Cllr David Coppinger, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “The council’s revised waste collection service was launched in October to drive an increase in recycling rates in the borough and decrease the volume of waste we produce, and the vast majority of residents have transitioned well to the new scheme.

“If you’re finding your bin is too heavy, please consider carefully the items you’re putting in it as it’s possible some of these can be recycled in your weekly recycling collection.

“Eighty per cent of rubbish in the average bin can be recycled, so try to reduce what you throw away, recycle as much as you can and only buy what you need and will use.

“It remains the case that we continue to advise residents to bag nappies and dog waste before placing this in their black bin as this should help reduce smells. Most residents would do this anyway for hygiene reasons.”

The Royal Borough offers assisted collections for those who, due to age, ill health or mobility issues, are unable to put their bins at their property boundary and for whom there is no one who can help. It will help move recycling and rubbish-ready collection and then put the emptied bins back.

To arrange an assisted collection, visit tinyurl.com/4fupxfma