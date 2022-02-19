Remember When: Homes and businesses hit by blackouts due to miners' strike

1972: Householders, shops, factories and offices endured a week of widespread power cuts and were warned worse could be to come.

The Southern Electricity Board (SEB) introduced blackout periods due to the effects of a miners’ strike.

They included alternate three-hour periods without power from 6.30am for high-risk and secondary risk areas on a daily rota, while the other areas experienced peak period cuts – at lunchtime and between 5pm and 7pm.

The Wilberforce inquiry in to miners’ pay was taking place, but the SEB warned disruption could still get worse in February even if an acceptable outcome was reached.

1972: A piece of Maidenhead’s past was reduced to dust as the old Queen Anne Hotel was demolished at the bottom of Castle Hill, ready for redevelopment.

1982: Altwood School pupils spent their half term making a path in the grounds as part of their Young Enterprise scheme.

About 15 pupils formed a company, Ingenuity Unlimited, as part of the scheme and sold earrings, necklaces and chokers.

They needed cash to launch another product, and were given the job of laying the path by the school’s headmaster.

1987: MP Shirley Williams – the president of the Social Democractic Party (SDP) and former Secretary of State for Education – paid a visit to Altwood School to give parents and staff advice on saving the school.

Mrs Williams toured the school and praised the submission by Altwood Action to save it from closure.

She made some extra suggestions to strengthen the case further.

1992: The outgoing president of Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, Adrian Quick, was succeeded by his mother, Ena Quick.

She was elected as the new president at the annual meeting of the chamber, when her son handed over the chain of office.

1992: Planned changes to refuse collection services came under fire from householders in Cookham.

Residents believed the new system, under which residents had to push out their wheely bins, would cause wide-ranging problems.

In Cookham Rise, angry residents in flats in Groves Way and Bridge Avenue signed a petition protesting about having to move giant-sized green wheely bins, which served several families in each block.

1997: Richard Kirkham became the youngest pub landlord in the country at the age of just 20.

Richard took over The Swan in Burnham High Street as licensee and shareholder at the invitation of his father, who had bought the premises.