Family of Claires Court student express pride over Countdown appearance

The family of a Claires Court Senior Boys student have expressed their pride after he appeared on an episode of Channel 4’s Countdown.

Ayshmit Sethi, from Uxbridge, first applied to be on the show in September last year.

After passing a test of his anagram and mathematical skills, the 16-year-old made his way to Manchester in November to record the show.

The show finally aired on Tuesday, January 25.

During the show, Ayshmit, who has an all-rounder scholarship at Claires Court, went up against Dan Hall, a teaching fellow at the University of Warwick. The game ended with Ayshmit scoring 34 against Dan, who scored 97.

His mum Ravinder Sethi, said: “We had such an amazing experience.

“Winning was not even that important it was just the being there. It was so brilliant, I just felt so proud.”

Ayshmit said: “It was an amazing experience. Everyone was so welcoming at Countdown.

“When I broke the news to my family and friends, I was overwhelmed by the praise and love from my friends, family and school. I will never forget it.”