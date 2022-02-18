Royal Borough cabinet praises 'success' of budget consultation

The Royal Borough’s cabinet praised the ‘success’ of a public consultation on its draft budget for 2022/23 at a meeting last week.

A public consultation on the proposed budget ran from the end of November until the end of January and received more than 1,800 responses – with cuts to arts funding the biggest subject for discussion.

At a meeting on Thursday, February 10, Cllr David Hilton, cabinet member for finance, put forward the finalised budget for 2022/23 before it goes before the full council on Tuesday, February 22.

He said there were ‘a number of’ changes and clarifications that have occurred since November, as well as ‘a few issues’.

The proposed budget will see the borough increase council tax by 1.99 per cent and the adult social care precept by one per cent, increasing a Band D council tax bill to £1,164.99.

The proposed budget also includes £40million to be spent on adult social care, as well as £27million on children’s services.

An additional £10million funding for children’s services is also included for the next five years.

Other features of the proposed budget include an investment of £300,000 in buses, and waste contract costs of £500,000 to allow for fortnightly bin collections and to help ‘drive increased recycling’.

In December, the borough came under fire for the waste cost increase after the switch to fortnightly black bin collections was initially expected to save the borough £175,000.

Cllr Hilton added that, in November, there had been ‘some uncertainty’ over an estimate that the borough would receive £2.997million in central Government grant funding – but said the figure was just £21,000 less than forecast at £2.976million.

The budget includes £60,000 to provide support for those at risk of homelessness and vulnerable households, and £1.5million for the improvement of cycling infrastructure and to increase cycling across the borough.

Cllr Hilton told the meeting the impact of COVID-19 is continuing into 2022/23, with a projected £1million of lost income from parking and leisure centres.

The capital programme includes investment into projects such as the Broadway car park, affordable housing, highway maintenance and the Thames flood scheme.

Council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson said: “I think if we cast our minds back to 12 months ago, it would have been very difficult to conceive us being in a place where we could find a budget in front of us that actually proposed investing more than delivering efficiencies from within services, but we’ve done it.”

Cllr Ross McWilliams, cabinet member for housing, reflected upon the ‘success’ of the public consultation, which received three times as many responses as it did the previous year, and added that £1.2million is also included to support the expansion of John West House.

Discussing cycling and walking initiatives, Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East), asked if some schemes would be ‘scaled back’ if Government grant money was not available.

Cllr Gerry Clark, cabinet member for transport, said that the schemes were being funded as planned and if any additional grant funding were to become available, the schemes would be improved.

The cabinet agreed the recommendations, including the amendment to include a £140,000 package for the arts.