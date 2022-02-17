Maidenhead Festival to make Kidwells Park return this summer

After two years of taking place online, Maidenhead Festival is set to return to Kidwells Park this summer with a host of entertainment, music and food.

The event, which is free to enter, will be taking place across the weekend of Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 in the town centre park after taking place virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus.

Top tribute acts will headline the weekend.

Saturday night will feature Tina Turner and Little Mix tribute bands, while on Sunday festival goers can rock along to Elton John’s hits and a Michael Buble tribute band.

Lisa Hunter, chairman of the Maidenhead Festival committee, said: “The committee can’t wait to bring you this year’s festival.

“After two years of not being able to enjoy live music, this year will be bigger and better than ever.

“We have something for everyone, from music to Traylens funfair entertainment, food vendors and stalls for crafts and to support local business.

“We hope you’ll be able to join us.

“Of course, we couldn’t do this without our sponsors, who we need to thank for staying with us through the pandemic – Abbvie, The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, Lions Club of Maidenhead, The Shanly Foundation and the Prince Philip Trust.

“If you would like to support this fabulous festival that has been entertaining Maidonions for many years, please get in touch with us – we couldn’t do it without you as we are a non-profit charity.”

Event sponsors will be featured in the Advertiser in the lead up to the festival, while there will also be the chance to feature logos at the event itself.

There will also be the return of the traditional Festival Fox, who will pop up at events in the build-up to the July weekend, including the Maidenhead pancake race on Tuesday, March 1 and the Easter Family Fun Day in Grenfell Park on Saturday, April 16.

Stay up to date with the festival on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram and also mheadfestival.weebly.com

Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can email info@maidenheadfestival.org.uk