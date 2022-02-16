Survey reveals three-quarters of respondents disagree with Maidenhead council over neighbourhood plan

A survey undertaken by Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum has found that more than three-quarters of respondents disagree with splitting the town into several neighbourhood plans.

The survey was launched after the Royal Borough dismissed a draft submission of a proposed plan by the forum as ‘not appropriate’ and said it ‘would be useful to understand what conversations [and] consultation has taken place to support this designation’.

The draft plan, proposed last year, sought to cover seven unparished wards in the town under one neighbourhood plan, and is designed to set out planning policy in further detail and on a more local level than the Borough Local Plan.

With the survey completed, the forum has released the results following more than 120 responses.

On the question ‘Can you think of a way to divide Maidenhead into two or three sub-areas of about the same size, which are appropriate and logical’, and which have ‘clear local connections, supported by evidence?’, 97 of 126 respondents answered ‘no, I can’t’.

Of those who responded ‘yes, or maybe’, suggestions included divisions along roads such as the A4 or the A308, split up by electoral wards or a divide between the town centre and the rest of Maidenhead.

Andrew Ingram, co-chair of the forum, said: “Over three-quarters of respondents said they could not think of a way to sub-divide the town like this – it didn’t make sense for them.”

The survey also asked respondents: ‘How do you view your local connections?’.

In total, 120 people said their local connection was to Maidenhead. Of those who did not, one said their local connection was a sub-area of the town (Riverside), whilst others either said places just outside the town, such as Bray and Cookham, or cited the place they were originally from.

Andrew said: “This supports our belief that the town of Maidenhead is both rational and appropriate as an area for a neighbourhood plan, particularly since Maidenhead will be allocated 70 per cent of the new homes in the borough.

“The residents’ responses differ from the RBWM advice, and we have asked for a meeting with RBWM to discuss.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Borough said: “Planning officers have been offering informal advice to the forum on justifying a suitable neighbourhood plan area.

“Our advice has been that robust evidence would be needed to justify any proposal that the entire town of Maidenhead can constitute a suitable single neighbourhood planning area. Officers look forward to discussing the results of the survey with the forum as part of continued constructive engagement.”